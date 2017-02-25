RIO DE JANEIRO -- Dominic Thiem defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-4 to reach the final of the clay-court Rio Open on Saturday.

The No. 8 Thiem will face 18-year-old Casper Ruud of Norway or Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in the final. They played the late semifinal.

Thiem has won seven ATP singles titles, including five on clay. The Austrian instantly became the favorite when top-seeded Kei Nishikori was beaten in the first round by Brazil's Thomaz Bellucci.

Thiem has not lost a set in four matches in Rio.

If Ruud advances, he would be the youngest to reach an ATP singles final since Nishikori did it nine years ago.