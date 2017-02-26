Timea Babos delighted the home fans by fighting back from a set down to win the Hungarian Ladies Open in Budapest on Sunday.

In a fittingly tight contest between the top two seeds, Babos needed 2 hours and 17 minutes to finally get the better of Czech Lucie Safarova, eventually winning 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3.

Babos, seed No. 1, had looked in control of the first set when she broke for a 4-2 lead, only to immediately lose her serve as Safarova went on to take the opener after 58 minutes.

A solitary break in the opening game of the second set was enough for Babos to get back on level terms, and she quickly surged into a 5-2 lead in the decider.

Safarova refused to throw in the towel and broke her opponent as she served for the match, but Babos, 23, was not about to be denied and broke straight back to seal a hard-fought second WTA singles title.