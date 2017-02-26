DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Top-seeded Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the Delray Beach Open final because of a hamstring injury, giving the title to Jack Sock.

Raonic pulled out Sunday. The 26-year-old Canadian, the fourth-ranked player in the world, slightly tore his right hamstring Saturday night in his semifinal victory over Juan Martin del Potro.

The third-seeded Sock wound up with his second title of the year and moved up to a career-best 18th in the ATP rankings. He also won last month in New Zealand and helped the U.S. reach the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup.

Sock's only loss of the year has been to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the third round of the Australian Open.