MEXICO CITY -- American Steve Johnson advanced to the second round of the Mexican Open with a surprisingly easy 6-4, 6-4 win over countryman John Isner on Monday night.

The 27-year-old Johnson, who is ranked 24th in the world, needed only 65 minutes to take care of Isner, who was seeded eighth in Acapulco and is No. 22 in the ATP rankings.

It was Johnson's third straight win over Isner. He also beat him earlier this year in the Auckland quarterfinals and last year in the same round in Washington.

Johnson, who lost in the first round in his previous two trips to Acapulco, extended his stay this time and will play the winner of Tuesday's match between Americans Ernesto Escobedo and Stefan Kozlov.

Steve Johnson, above, now has beaten John Isner three straight times. EPA/Jose Mendez

Also on Monday, 20-year-old Croatian Borna Coric breezed past Mexican Lucas Gomez 6-1, 6-1 in just 57 minutes to move on to the next round, where he will play the winner of the match between Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov and Marin Cilic.

Fifth-seeded David Goffin of Belgium also advanced to the second round with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Stephane Robert. Goffin, the first Belgian to reach the top 10 in the ATP rankings, got his first career win against Robert and will play the winner of the match between American Sam Querrey and Britain's Kyle Edmund.

Goffin, who is coming off a loss against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the Rotterdam final, is one of the favorites to win in Acapulco along with Serbian Novak Djokovic, the tournament's top seed, and Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, who skipped Dubai and accepted a wild card to play in Mexico, will make his debut in Acapulco on Tuesday against Martin Klizan, from Slovakia. The Serbian star is nursing an aching right shoulder injury and has not played since a four-set Davis Cup win over Russia's Daniil Medvedev on Feb. 3.

Nadal, a two-time champion in Acapulco, is also set to make his first-round appearance in Mexico on Tuesday, when he takes on Mischa Zverev, from Germany.