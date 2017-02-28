Heather Watson saw off the challenge of qualifier Bethanie Mattek-Sands in straight sets to advance to the second round of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco.

The Briton struggled with her serve as she double-faulted 10 times, but broke the American six times on the way to the 7-5, 6-3 triumph in Mexico.

Watson, 24, will face second seed Kristina Mladenovic in the Round 2 after she eased to a 6-2, 6-3 win over Varvara Lepchenko.

It was a bad opening day for U.S. players with Shelby Rogers, who made it to the quarterfinals of the French Open last year, the only success in the singles on Monday; she beat fellow-American Louisa Chirico 6-2, 6-2.

Nicole Gibbs, the world No. 84, went out to France's Pauline Parmentier 7-5, 6-7(6), 6-2, and Jamie Loeb lost to Germany's Andrea Petkovic.