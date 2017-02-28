Gastao Elias beat wild card Orlando Luz 6-2, 7-5 to set up a last-16 clash with second seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the Brasil Open.

World No. 98 Elias had too much for Brazilian Luz, beating a player ranked 446 places below him in just 1 hour, 22 minutes.

The home crowd had little to cheer on Monday as Luz's compatriot, Guilherme Clezar, lost 6-2, 6-3 to Guido Pella.

World No. 166 Pella was joined in reaching the second round by fellow Argentine Renzo Olivo.

Olivo beat Inigo Cervantes 7-6(6), 6-4 to set up a clash with fourth seed Joao Sousa in the next round.