Italy's Fabio Fognini is through to the second round of the Brasil Open in Sao Paulo after a 6-4, 7-6(4) triumph over compatriot Marco Cecchinato.

Fognini will face fellow countrymen Alessandro Giannessi in the next round.

Giannessi dismissed home crowd favourite Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-4, 6-3.

Two further Brazilian players fell in Tuesday's evening session.

Tournament eighth seed Carlos Berlocq beat Thiago Monteiro 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 while sixth seed Diego Schwartzman eased past Thomaz Bellucci 6-2, 6-0.

Joao Souza was the only Brazilian to taste victory on Tuesday -- the tournament wildcard accounted for Horacio Zeballos 6-2, 7-6(3).