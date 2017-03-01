        <
          Fabio Fognini into to Brasil Open second round as local hopes fade

          Fabio Fognini is through to the second round of the Brasil Open. Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
          3:35 AM ET

          Italy's Fabio Fognini is through to the second round of the Brasil Open in Sao Paulo after a 6-4, 7-6(4) triumph over compatriot Marco Cecchinato.

          Fognini will face fellow countrymen Alessandro Giannessi in the next round.

          Giannessi dismissed home crowd favourite Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-4, 6-3.

          Two further Brazilian players fell in Tuesday's evening session.

          Tournament eighth seed Carlos Berlocq beat Thiago Monteiro 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 while sixth seed Diego Schwartzman eased past Thomaz Bellucci 6-2, 6-0.

          Joao Souza was the only Brazilian to taste victory on Tuesday -- the tournament wildcard accounted for Horacio Zeballos 6-2, 7-6(3).