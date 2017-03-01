Andy Murray cruised through to the third round of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a swift victory over Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

The Spaniard had won their last meeting in Indian Wells five years ago but there was no sniff of an upset here as Murray eased to a 6-2, 6-0 to set up a clash with German Philipp Kohlschreiber.

"When I got the early break, pretty much was almost 30 minutes in and we'd only played four games,'' Murray said.

"Mentally, that was important for me, you know, to be up at that stage. "I loosened up a bit after that and played really well.''

Kohlschreiber posted a 6-4, 6-4 second round win over Daniil Medvedev.

"Every time we have played, we have had a lot of close matches,'' Murray said of Kohlschreiber. "He's a talented guy. He uses the angles of the court well. He plays with a lot of spin.''

Murray played himself into form during his opening win over Malek Jaziri - his first singles match for five weeks.

And he was on top of his game from the off against 97th-ranked Garcia-Lopez, striking the ball with great authority and pushing his opponent well behind the baseline.

Garcia-Lopez won fewer than half the points on his own serve and his only break point came in the opening game, which Murray saved with a confident backhand winner.

The world number one finished the match, which lasted just an hour and 12 minutes, with a run of eight successive games.

He is likely to find things tougher in the quarter-finals against Kohlschreiber, who has won only one of their five previous matches but taken sets in all of them.

Should Murray win that, a first meeting with Australian Open champion Roger Federer since 2015 is on the cards.

Fourth-seeded Gael Monfils struggled with Dan Evans before securing a 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 win to reach the quarterfinals, where he faces left-hander Fernando Verdasco.

In an all-Spanish second-round outing, Verdasco upset sixth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Lucas Pouille defeated qualifier Marius Copil 6-1, 6-4. Pouille will play the winner of the second-round match between third- seeded Roger Federer and qualifier Evgeny Donskoy.

Robin Haase upset fifth-seeded Tomas Berdych 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to set up a quarterfinal meeting against Damir Dzhumur, who defeated Marcel Granollers 6-3, 6-4.