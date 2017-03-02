Albert Ramos-Vinolas has continued his hot run of form on clay in South America after advancing to his fourth ATP tournament quarterfinal in as many weeks at the Brasil Open in Sao Paulo.

The world No. 24 and tournament second seed was largely untroubled in a 6-4, 7-6(5) second round win over Portugal's Gastao Elias.

Ramos-Vinolas made the semifinals at the Rio Open last week as well as the Ecuador Open, while he also featured in the last eight at the Argentina Open.

The left-handed Spaniard will face Argentinian Guido Pella next after he upset eighth seed Carlos Berlocq 7-5, 6-3.

Joao Sousa is also through to the quarterfinals after a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Renzo Olivo.

Sousa will face Federico Delbonis for a place in the semifinals after the Argentine prevailed 7-5, 6-3 over rising star Casper Ruud.