NEW YORK -- Hall of Famer Gigi Fernandez has been hired as coach of the New York Empire of World TeamTennis.

The league said Thursday she is succeeding Patrick McEnroe. Fernandez is the only female coach in the six-team league, whose season runs from July 16 to Aug. 2.

Fernandez won 17 Grand Slam doubles titles from 1983 to 1997. The Puerto Rican star won two Olympic gold medals in doubles for the U.S.

The Empire will play at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center this summer. They were at the West Side Tennis Club in their debut season.

The Empire pick first in the roster draft March 14. John Isner, Eugenie Bouchard and Mardy Fish were acquired in the marquee draft last month.

WTT, co-founded by King, enters its 42nd season.