Maria Sharapova's participation in the first Grand Slam after the end of her doping ban is uncertain after French Open organisers admitted they face a dilemma over the granting of a wild card.

The Russian is due to return to competitive action on April 26 in Stuttgart, the day that her 15-month ban for testing positive for the banned substance meldonium ends.

Other tournaments in Madrid and Rome have also offered her wild card entries. However, French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli said he would be uneasy about inviting Sharapova to compete at Roland Garros for the competition which starts in late May, according to AFP.

"It's complicated. We prefer that she returns completely rehabilitated," Giudicelli was reported to have said. "Integrity is one of our strong points. We cannot decide, on the one hand, to increase the amount of funds we dedicate to the anti-doping battle and, on the other, invite her."

Giudicelli made clear a final decision on offering a spot in the French Open main draw to Sharapova, who took the title in 2012 and 2014, has not yet been taken.

The only other route into the tournament for the 29-year-old would be via the qualifying tournament, which is held at the Paris venue in the week preceding the main draw.

To make the qualifying event, Sharapova would need to score significant ranking points at Stuttgart.