No. 1 seed Pablo Carreno Busta eased into the last eight of the Brasil Open with a straight sets win over home favourite Joao Souza on Thursday.

The Spaniard needed little over an hour to beat the world No. 131, winning 6-4, 6-2.

Carreno will face Fabio Fognini in the quarterfinals, after the Italian beat compatriot Alessandro Giannessi 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3).

Meanwhile, third seed Pablo Cuevas will meet Argentine Diego Schwartzman in the quarters after he beat Facundo Bagnis 6-2, 6-2.

Schwartzman triumphed over Gerald Melzer by the same score.

In the other side of the draw, second seed Albert Ramos set up a last-eight tie against Guido Pella with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win over Gastao Elias.