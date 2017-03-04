SAO PAULO -- Top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain has reached the semifinal of the clay-court Brazil Open, defeating Fabio Fognini of Italy 6-0, 7-6 (1).

The Friday match was delayed starting by several hours because of an intense rainstorm.

Carreno Busta moves on to face third-seeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay, who defeated Austria's Gerald Melzer 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Second-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain also reached the semifinals with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win against Guido Pella of Argentina.

He next faces Portugal's Joao Sousa, who advanced to the last four after beating seventh-seeded Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-3, 6-1.

