SAO PAULO -- Six shelter dogs looking to be adopted played fetch at the Brazil Open in Sao Paulo on Saturday, giving tennis fans a demonstration of their ball-retrieving skills.

Wearing blue bandanas around their necks, Cindy, Nanda, Blackie, Mia, Arlete and Ovelha raced around the clay court of the Pinheiros Club. They chased down the balls hit by Brazilian tennis players Marcelo Demoliner and Joao Zwetsch and brought them back.

A shelter dog specially trained as a ball retriever catches a tennis ball during an exhibition event at the Brazil Open tournament in Sao Paulo. AP Photo/Andre Penner

The four-legged ball retrievers showed off their talents shortly before Joao Sousa of Portugal met Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the day's first semifinal match.

The dogs come from two Sao Paulo shelters and are available for adoption.