W2W4 at Indian Wells: Advantage Serena Williams or the field?

It's been only five weeks since the Australian Open ended with a double flourish -- two terrific finals between longtime rivals. And now all of the leading lights gather in the California desert for this WTA Premier Mandatory event.

Here's a special, expanded version of what we'll be watching in the women's draw from March 9-19. (Men's preview can be found here.)

ESPN2 & WatchESPN and the ESPN app will broadcast the the final four days.

Storylines: As usual, it seems to be 35-year-old Serena Williams against the field.

In that scenario, Justin Gimelstob, a Tennis Channel analyst, will take Serena.

"I know it sounds easy, but I'm always surprised when Serena loses," he said. "When she's engaged -- hold on, she is engaged [to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian] -- both technically and emotionally, it's always surprising when she doesn't win. She always will be the favorite when she's playing."

Of note: Gimelstob said he also was excited about the return of Madison Keys. The 22-year-old American will see her first action of the year after recovering from wrist surgery. Keys finished 2016 among the WTA's top 10, reaching the fourth round of all four majors. Keys was an Australian Open semifinalist in 2015.

Top women's seeds

No. 1 Serena Williams: She returned to Indian Wells after a 13-year boycott in 2015 and reached the final a year later, losing to Victoria Azarenka. Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open but hasn't played since.

No. 2 Angelique Kerber: A ho-hum start to 2017 for the former No. 1. Kerber lost in the fourth round of the Australian Open to CoCo Vandeweghe, and a week ago, Kerber fell to Elina Svitolina in the semifinals in Dubai. Kerber also suffered first-round losses in Doha and Sydney.

No. 3 Karolina Pliskova: The WTA's ace leader has already won two titles this year, in Brisbane and Doha, which include top-10 wins against Dominika Cibulkova and Garbine Muguruza.

No. 4: Simona Halep: She's only 2-2 so far this year and comes into Indian Wells with physical questions after pulling out of the St. Petersburg quarterfinals with a knee injury. She was stunned in the first round of the Australian Open by American Shelby Rogers.

No. 5: Dominka Cibulkova: She lost in the first round of Dubai and is a mediocre 8-6 for the season.

No. 6: Agnieszka Radwanska: She lost to U.S. teenager CiCi Bellis two weeks ago in Dubai and before that in the second round of the Australian Open. Radwanska's best result was the finals in Sydney, where she fell to Johanna Konta.

No. 7 Garbine Muguruza: The 2016 French Open champion retired from her recent first-round match in Dubai with an Achilles injury. She also retired earlier in Brisbane with a thigh injury. In between, she reached the quarters in Melbourne.

No. 8 Svetlana Kuznetsova: A year ago, the 31-year-old Russian went down in the opening round at Indian Wells but then rebounded to reach the Miami Open final two weeks later.