Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas fought back to win a record third consecutive Brasil Open title on Monday, but the 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-4 victory was a long time coming because of weather delays.

Opponent Albert Ramos-Vinolas had led 7-6, 3-3 on Sunday when heavy rain forced the players off the court and took the final into a second day.

Further wet weather delayed proceedings on Monday: Although the players initially made it out onto the court an hour later than their intended start at noon, they were taken off again before they could restart.

When play finally resumed more than six hours after its scheduled Monday start time, Cuevas immediately broke Ramos-Vinolas to edge ahead 4-3 in the second set, which he closed out 6-4 to take the match into a decider.

The 31-year-old Cuevas added another service break early in the third set to move 3-2 ahead. Spaniard Ramos-Vinolas then saved two match points on his own serve to make it 5-4, but the defending champion served his way to a third title, nearly 24 hours after the match should have finished.