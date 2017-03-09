Why we could see a U.S. man break through at Indian Wells

Is American men's tennis, beleaguered for so long, on the brink of a breakout moment? It's an intriguing question at the start of the North American Masters Month, with Indian Wells (2 p.m. ET on ESPN3 and the ESPN app) and Miami played in succession starting this week.

Three men from the U.S. have already accounted for four ATP World Tour titles this year. Jack Sock has won two, and Ryan Harrison and Sam Querrey each have one. That's the most titles in a season (and it's only March) since 2013, when U.S. players took a grand total of five titles.

Most promising of all for American fans, three of those four main-tour titles were accumulated in consecutive weeks ending last weekend, when Querrey bagged Acapulco, highlighted by an improbable win against Rafael Nadal in the final. That means the U.S. men have real momentum heading into the most important 30-day period in tennis, a month when a player who sweeps both Masters singles titles earns the same number of points as the winner of a Grand Slam event.

Players from the U.S. also received five main-draw wild cards into the Indian Wells event, four of them among the highly touted "#NextGen" group.

"Every week is a new week," Sock told ESPN.com while passing through New York last week. "But I'm confident in how my year started. Sam is coming off maybe the biggest week in his career, John [Isner] is a threat no matter who he's playing and [Steve] Johnson, Harrison, Donald [Young], all of them are doing well. So yeah, anything can happen, why not?"

But while there's reason to be optimistic, it might be a mistake to get carried away.

"We've definitely got some horses that can be in the race," ESPN analyst Patrick McEnroe told ESPN.com. "But I wouldn't predict an American guy winning. A breakout to me would be more like Sock getting to the semifinals, or maybe one of the young guys getting to the round of 16 or a quarterfinal."

With that in mind, let's look at the chances of the top American men heading into Indian Wells:

Jack Sock

Age: 24

ATP rank: 18

2017 record: 11-2; two titles (Auckland, Delray Beach)

Jack Sock has already won two titles this season, establishing himself as the top American men's player. Dan Anderson/EPA

Sock defeated fellow countrymen Harrison and Steve Johnson en route to the title in Auckland at the start of the year, a sign that he was going to be the top American player. His win at Delray came more easily, as Milos Raonic issued him a walkover in the final.

"I think Jack has recently found him game," Andy Roddick said in New York before taking part in an exhibition Monday night. "He was always dangerous but now he's more consistent. I'm sure the best is yet to come."

Sock is primed for Indian Wells. On Monday he told told ESPN.com, "It's my favorite tournament after the Grand Slams, and the conditions really suit my game. The court is pretty quick, but it's gritty, so the ball sits up a bit. So I get help for the two biggest parts of my game, the serve and forehand. Plus I get a little extra time to use my speed to track balls and stay in rallies."

McEnroe once identified something he called "Sock-[Nick] Kyrgios moments," which were times when either player seemed to give away a point for no apparent reason. He said he hasn't seen many of those from Sock lately.

John Isner

Age: 31

ATP rank: 22

2017 record: 4-4; no titles

It's rare to see John Isner staring north at any other American man in the rankings. EPA/TANNEN MAURY

The focus in recent months has been on the young guns, not on the elder statesman of the U.S. game. But the reality is John Isner is the only American man to have played in a Masters Series final; he's competed in three, in fact, including one at Indian Wells.

Isner has taken his loss of status in the American camp with his signature, mellow manner. But you can bet that for all his fraternal feelings and patriotic pride, he isn't thrilled about having been eclipsed. Worse yet, two of his four losses this year have been to Johnson, and Isner has also lost to Young.

It has taken a Grand Slam singles champion to knock Isner out of Indian Wells every year since he first played the event in 2008. However, Isner did beat Novak Djokovic here in the 2012 semifinals before falling to Roger Federer.

The 6-foot-10 veteran Isner might no longer be the best American player, but he's still the most dangerous one. There isn't a better place for him to make a last stand.

Sam Querrey

Age: 29

ATP rank: No. 26

2017 record: 10-4; one title (Acapulco)

Sam Querrey enters Indian Wells fresh off the biggest win of his career, a straight-sets victory against Rafael Nadal in the Acapulco final. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

It took Querrey a decade, give or take, to play the kind of match, and tournament, that many predicted would vault him into the elite level when he made his pro debut in 2006. Can that elusive "zone" Querrey entered in Acapulco continue to envelope him like some kind of shroud in Indian Wells?

"When Sam gets streaky, he can beat anybody," Sock said. "Seeing how fast the court was in Acapulco, I'm not surprised he won. He was serving massive, and playing very aggressive tennis. He executed really well."

In fact, execution more than power seemed to be the story of Querrey's week. Craig Boynton, who's made a living trying to convince big men (including Isner) to play first-strike tennis seems to have gotten his message through to his current protégé, Querrey.

The big question now is, can Querrey continue to play bold, aggressive tennis instead of falling back on old rallying habits?

"As good as that win in Acapulco was, Sam isn't really at that level where he's able to do that consistently yet," McEnroe said.

Steve Johnson

Age: 27

ATP rank: 27

2017 record: 10-5; no titles

An improved fitness level has helped Steve Johnson a lot this season. EPA/Jose Mendez

Turning over yet another stone in his quest for improvement, the 6-foot-2 Johnson shed 15 pounds in recent months to bring his weight down to 183 pounds. He claims the lost weight has improved his stamina.

However, the diet hasn't helped improve Johnson's vulnerable backhand. He has a terrific one-handed slice, but he can't hurt opponents with a flat or topspin drive off that side. He's a good mover -- but not good enough to compensate for that weakness.

"Steve is maximizing what he has," McEnroe said. "His forehand and his serve are both good. He's similar to Sock, but Sock has a little extra in a couple of the key departments and it makes a significant difference."

Ryan Harrison

Age: 24

ATP rank:

2017 record: 7-1; 1 title (Memphis)

After years of expecting big things from Ryan Harrison, he finally won a title on the ATP Tour. EPA/TANNEN MAURY

It doesn't even seem possible that Harrison is just 24 years old. This former wunderkind made the quarterfinals in his debut Futures event at the age of 15. Since then, his career has been a wild roller-coaster ride, but despite some good results, he didn't win a tournament until this year.

Harrison has a big serve and powerful groundstrokes. His game has been solid, but he's struggled with confidence and temper. He's certainly young enough to convert what he's learned into success.