Djokovic, Nadal, Federer and the lopsided Indian Wells draw

Tennis always seems to find a way to renew and replenish itself, and Tuesday afternoon in the California desert was the latest example.

For while the news was breaking that No. 1-ranked Serena Williams (not for long) was pulling out of the BNP Paribas Open, the marvelous men's draw came into being in the newly renovated Stadium Plaza. Fans, seated in Adirondack chairs, were called on stage to randomly pick the chips that within an hour would set social media afire.

And Indian Wells' bottom quarter -- if you like things fast and furious -- is, frankly, a gem.

It features four players who have won a total of 45 Grand Slam singles titles and two precocious and possible future major winners. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Juan Martin del Potro, Nick Kyrgios and Alexander Zverev -- all in the congested airspace of a single 24-man section.

A week ago, ESPN analyst Brad Gilbert was talking about the possible shape of the men's draw at Indian Wells, curious where a low-seeded (No. 31) del Potro might fall and how the relatively low rankings of Federer and Nadal might create some early, epic collisions.

Now we know.

"Advantage, Murray," Gilbert said, referring to No. 1 seed, the man he coached for 16 months and who commands the top half of the draw. "I've been reading the banter on Twitter about how the draw is rigged and all that stuff. It's just one of those crazy things.

"It's bad enough that you've got Fed and Djkoer and Rafa all together in the Group of Death, but I'm more disappointed that those other three guys -- Delpo, Kyrgios and Zverev -- are in there, too.

A brief look at the four men's quarters, where play begins Saturday for the top seeds:

Top quarter: As Gilbert suggests, Murray has an exceptional look at the semifinals. Murray is coming off a title in Dubai, where he beat ageless Fernando Verdasco in the final. The highest seed in Murray's section is No. 16 Roberto Bautista Agut, who the Scot would get in the fourth round. Possible second- and third-round opponents are Yen-Hsun Lu and No. 30 seed Feliciano Lopez. There are also several unseeded players to watch: 19-year-old Americans Frances Tiafoe and Reilly Opelka and the resurgent Ryan Harrison.

Second quarter: The possible quarterfinal here is No. 3 Stan Wawrinka and No. 8 Dominic Thiem, but there are plenty of old favorites that could prevent it from happening. The rest of the seeded players: No. 10 Gael Monfils, No. 13 Tomas Berdych, No. 19 Ivo Karlovic, No. 20 John Isner, No. 28 Philipp Kohlschreiber and No. 29 Mischa Zverev. Wawrinka hasn't done much at Indian Wells -- his best effort is the quarters in 2008 -- so it wouldn't be a shock to see him out early. Kohlschreiber nearly beat Murray a week ago in Dubai and looms as a third-round possibility for Wawrinka.

Third quarter: No. 4 Kei Nishikori and No. 6 Marin Cilic are the bosses of this section but, again, there are a few guys bent on derailing that potential quarterfinal. The two with the best chances are No. 12 seed Grigor Dimitrov and No. 17 Jack Sock, who could meet in a third-round match. Whoever wins could get Cilic in the fourth. No. 23 seed Sam Querrey, the Acapulco champion after beating four top-20 players, including Nadal, would see No. 14 seed Lucas Pouille in the third round with the winner looking at Nishikori in the fourth.

Fourth quarter: Feast your eyes on these potential third-round matches: No. 2 Djokovic versus No. 31 del Potro, No. 15 Kyrgios versus No. 18 Alexander Zverev, No. 5 Nadal versus No. 26 Verdasco and No. 9 Federer versus No. 24 Steve Johnson. Del Potro beat Djokovic at the Rio Olympics but lost when they met last week in Acapulco. Kyrgios and Zverev have never met, so this could be the beginning of a wonderful, decade-long rivalry. Verdasco won a five-set first-round match against Rafa a year ago in Melbourne, but Nadal prevailed here at Indian Wells. Federer won his only meeting with Johnson, at last year's Wimbledon. If the higher seeds prevail, it's Djokovic-Kyrgios and Nadal-Federer in the fourth round. That delicious second match would reprise the long-running series we last saw Down Under, when Federer won the last five games of the dramatic fifth set to win his 18th Grand Slam singles title.