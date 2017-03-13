Forty-two years after co-founding World TeamTennis, Billie Jean King announced she will step away as the majority owner of the organization.

In a news conference Monday at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, King, 73, said she was selling her share to Mark Ein, founder and owner of the Washington Kastles, and Fred Luddy, owner of the San Diego Aviators. King will continue to serve as the owner of one of the league's teams, the Philadelphia Freedoms, as well as retain a minority role in WTT.

This is an honor for me [and the other owners] that we get to pass the torch to somebody we know will take us into the future, who will make us bigger and better than we could have ever imagined," King said. ... "I am confident the league will continue to grow and prosper under Mark and Fred's leadership."

King founded WTT in 1972, in part to ensure women had equal opportunities to thrive in the tennis profession. WTT doesn't generate the major buzz of a pro tour-sanctioned event, but the league has historically been fruitful by its ability to attract big-name players.

Billie Jean King sold her majority ownership of the World Team Tennis organization to Mark Ein, founder and owner of the Washington Kastles, and Fred Luddy, owner of the San Diego Aviators. J. Countess/Getty Images

Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova Rod Laver and King herself were staples in the early years, and more recently, stars such as Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Pete Sampras and the Williams sisters have participated. Elton John's song "Philadelphia Freedom" was written by John and Bernie Taupin as a favor to King and served as the theme song for her team.

"Succeeding a pioneer like Billie Jean King is an incredible honor, and Fred and I are committed to significantly growing and building WTT 2.0 to thrill a new era of fans," Ein said.

The league currently has only six teams, but there is hope that four more franchises will be added in 2018.

"This is such a fabulous product, some of the best men and women players in the world forming a team combined with a forward-thinking scoring system and high energy atmosphere, the opportunity for growth is phenomenal," Luddy said. "We look forward to building on this wonderful legacy."

Said King: "I remember the first match I was involved. It was between the Philadelphia Freedoms and the Pittsburgh Triangles. That was May 6, 1974, and the Freedoms won, so I was really happy.

"But now we're thinking about the future, you have to shape it. That's what's happening today. It's a big moment in the history of World Team Tennis."