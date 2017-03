Andy Murray missed out on a doubles meeting with brother Jamie after he and Dan Evans were knocked out in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open.

World No. 1 Andy Murray and Evans, who both also exited the singles tournament in round two, were beaten 6-4, 6-3 by Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau.

The pair had been on course to meet Jamie Murray, now the only British player left at Indian Wells, and Bruno Soares in the quarterfinals.