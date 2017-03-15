Venus Williams advanced to the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open for the first time since 2001 with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory over Peng Shuai, the last remaining qualifier in the draw, on Tuesday.

She had 40 winners, 40 unforced errors and won the final four games of the match after trailing 3-2.

"It was so frustrating," Williams said. "But I feel like I got my focus more in that second set and towards the end of the third because I'm just a competitor. If things get closer, then I think my better tennis is going to come."

After ending her 15-year boycott of the Indian Wells tournament last year, Venus Williams is into the quarterfinals for the first time since 2001. Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo

Williams ended her 15-year boycott of the event last year, when she lost in the second round.

In other women's matches, No. 3 seed Karolina Pliskova advanced when 15th-seeded Timea Bacsinszky retired trailing 5-1 in the first set; Muguruza defeated No. 10 Elina Svitolina 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-0; No. 19 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova outlasted No. 5 Dominika Cibulkova 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; and No. 8 Svetlana Kuznetsova beat 21st-seeded Caroline Garcia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.