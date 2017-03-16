Nick Krygios takes down World No. 2 Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-6(3) in the fourth round at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. (1:45)

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Novak Djokovic's 19-match winning streak at the BNP Paribas Open ended in a 6-4, 7-6 (3) fourth-round upset loss to No. 15 seed Nick Kyrgios on Wednesday.

It was Kyrgios' second win over the world's second-ranked player in two weeks. He also beat Djokovic in straight sets at Acapulco on March 2.

Djokovic was bidding for a fourth consecutive title at the desert tournament, having won a total of five in his career. But he unraveled with 25 unforced errors, including a forehand service return on Kyrgios' second match point.

Kyrgios hit 14 aces, with his fastest serve clocking 141 mph, and won 86 percent of his first serve points. He advances to the quarterfinals, where he will face Roger Federer, who easily dispatched longtime rival Rafael Nadal 6-2, 6-3 in just 68 minutes on Wednesday night.

Federer and Nadal were facing each other in their earliest meeting since they first played in 2004 in the third round at Miami. Nadal owns a 23-12 lead in their 13-year rivalry.

Joining Kyrgios and Federer in the quarterfinals were No. 4 seed Kei Nishikori, who defeated Donald Young 6-2, 6-4; No. 21 Pablo Carreno Busta, who beat qualifier Dusan Lajovic; and No. 27 Pablo Cuevas, who outlasted 11th-seeded David Goffin 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

On the women's side, No. 8 seed Svetlana Kuznetsova beat 19th-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-3, 6-2 to reach the semifinals.

