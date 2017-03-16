Roger Federer cruises past rival Rafael Nadal in straight sets at Indian Wells. It's the first time in his career that Federer has beaten Rafa three straight times. (1:15)

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal 6-2, 6-3 at the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday in a fourth-round match that saw the longtime rivals meeting much earlier in a tournament than usual.

Federer broke Nadal four times in advancing to the quarterfinals in just 68 minutes. Although Nadal owns a 23-13 lead in their series, Federer has won the past three, including an epic comeback in the Australian Open final two months ago.

Editor's Picks The stroke that turned Federer's fortunes against Nadal around Remember when Roger Federer's backhand led to frustration and ultimately failure against Rafael Nadal? Things couldn't be more different today.

Djokovic ousted by Kyrgios at Indian Wells Nick Kyrgios defeated Novak Djokovic for the second time in two weeks, this time ending the world No. 2's 19-match winning streak at the BNP Paribas Open 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Wednesday. 1 Related

"The main thing, he [took] the break in the first game, and I had break point in the next game and [came] back, and he had a good serve," Nadal said. "When Roger has the advantage, his serve is so good. He has a lot of confidence with his serve. He's able to play much more relaxed."

Federer, a four-time winner at Indian Wells, faced just one break point on his serve in the match, but he recovered with a big serve and two winning backhands to go up 2-0 in the first set.

Nadal wasn't too shabby, either, serving three love games. But Federer's shot-making was superb, frequently kissing the lines off both sides.

Federer was crafty, too. Leading 5-1, he moved in quickly on Nadal's second serve, surprising Nadal, whose forehand sailed long. Federer's drop shots were timed well, and even when a scrambling Nadal got to them in time, Federer answered with one of his 26 winners.

Roger Federer faced one break point and needed just over an hour to dispatch longtime rival Rafael Nadal 6-2 6-3 on Wednesday night at the BNP Paribas Open. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The two stars hadn't played each other before the quarterfinals of an event since 2004, when they met in the third round at Miami. Wednesday's match was just the fifth time they weren't opposing each other in a final.

Another one of tennis' Big Four also went down Wednesday.

Novak Djokovic's 19-match winning streak at the desert tournament ended in a 6-4, 7-6 (3) loss to Nick Kyrgios. Djokovic joined top-ranked Andy Murray, who was beaten in the second round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.