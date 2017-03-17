In a match involving the two lowest remaining men's seeds, No. 21 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain edged 27th-seeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay 6-1, 3-6 7-6 (4).

Cuevas tied it 3-all in the tiebreak before Carreno Busta won the final five points to close out the two-hour match.

It was the biggest singles quarterfinal of their respective careers. Carreno Busta had not reached that stage of a Masters 1000 event in 17 previous tries; Cuevas hadn't been there in 29 tries.

Carreno Busta avenged his loss to Cuevas in the Sao Paulo semifinals on March 6 and in the process snapped Cuevas' seven-match winning streak.

Carreno Busta will play either No. 3 Stan Wawrinka or No. 8 Dominic Thiem, who met in an evening quarterfinal.