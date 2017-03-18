INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- No. 14-seeded Elena Vesnina advanced to the BNP Paribas Open women's final with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over 28th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic on Friday.

Vesnina raced to a 5-0 lead in the first set and then dropped three straight games before serving out the first set. In the second set, she built a 5-1 lead and again lost three games in a row before closing out the victory on her serve.

Vesnina beat No. 2 Angelique Kerber in the fourth round and No. 13 Venus Williams in the quarterfinals. At age 30, she has reached the biggest final of her career.

In the other semifinal, No. 3 Karolina Pliskova met No. 8 Svetlana Kuznetsova.