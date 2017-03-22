You have to drill pretty deep to find an area of puzzling weakness on Roger Federer's résumé. But if such a thing exists, it's the tournament where he's hoping to add to his fabulous start in 2017 in the coming days, the Miami Open.

Federer hasn't won the second of the back-to-back North American Masters Series events since 2006 (his only other win there came the year before). That year he snatched the final from the man who sits as coach in Federer's team box -- the person who is also partially responsible for the Swiss icon's current dazzling form -- Ivan Ljubicic.

True, Federer has played Miami just six times in the interim, but that's partly because of the hard luck he's known there. Once bitten, twice shy. Or in Federer's case, 13 times bitten, spooked and MIA.

It's a real mind-bender because Federer has been so successful throughout his career on hard courts.

The source of Federer's misfortune in Miami can't be traced to any one conspicuous element. Like the greatest of natural disasters, it's probably the result of a confluence of factors. The hard courts in Key Biscayne are usually a fraction slower than the ones used at California's Indian Wells. The balls also fly slightly slower in the heat and humidity of Miami than the dry desert heat of Indian Wells.

Playing both events, on opposite coasts, certainly takes a toll -- especially on players who do well at Indian Wells. And after more than a month on U.S. hard courts, the elite players might already be thinking about the upcoming clay-court season and its own Grand Slam prize, the French Open. Motivation becomes a significant factor.

Yet Federer swept both events in the same year twice. But that was then, and this is now.

Every player's record is shaped by past experience and attitude as much as quantifiable factors. Federer's frustration in Miami seems to have snowballed over the years. His early winning tradition has been replaced by the sense that he's snakebitten. If there's ever been a time to bite the snake back, this is it.

Federer's brilliant play and stunningly good luck this year have created a perfect storm. His latest windfall has been the withdrawal from Miami of the two top players, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.

Both men are out with elbow injuries. Together, they have won Miami for the past six years running. Djokovic has won five of those, including the past three. Now No. 2 behind Murray and struggling to recapture his A-game, Djokovic won Indian Wells in those three years as well.

Federer did not have to elbow Djokovic or Murray out of the way en route to his two big titles this year. They've simply been such excellent hard-court players that mastering both of them in the same tournament is a monumental task. Federer himself has achieved it only three times (the 2009 and '15 Cincinnati Masters and the 2009 US Open).

Federer's lack of recent success in Miami is particularly mystifying when compared to his overall record on all surfaces but clay. He has at least five Grand Slam titles at every venue but Roland Garros and Masters titles galore. He's won the Cincinnati Masters a whopping seven times. On Sunday, he won Indian Wells for a fifth time.

Federer last played Miami in 2014. He didn't even bother to return the following year, and a knee injury kept him away in 2016. His return this week couldn't be under better -- or more unexpected -- circumstances.

Nobody, not even Federer himself, expected his game to explode like a supernova and sustain such energy for more than a quarter of the year. Yet here he is, the odds-on favorite to complete a sweep of the first three major events of the year.

"This was not part of the plan, to win Australia and Indian Wells," Federer told Sky Sports in an interview after the Indian Wells final. "The goal was to be top eight by after Wimbledon. So I'm there much, much faster."

Federer planned to play Miami all along, but that might be only because, as he's said, his prospects in January were so uncertain. He might have arrived at this juncture in sore need of wins. Now he's playing at such a high level that pulling out of Miami would be a self-inflicted momentum-killer. But after this tournament, who knows?

With two of his three principal rivals out of the tournament, Federer's main stumbling block once again is Rafael Nadal. Both are on the comeback trail, but Federer has one-upped Nadal at every turn thus far. On Monday, he leapfrogged him to take over the No. 6 spot in the ATP rankings.

Federer's mojo has often been lost luggage on the way from Indian Wells to Miami. Chances are it will arrive intact this year.