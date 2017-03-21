Angelique Kerber, back as the WTA's No. 1-ranked player for the second time, headlines the action at the Miami Open, starting Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN3 & The ESPN App.

Kerber is guaranteed two more weeks in the top spot, which will give her a total of 23 -- one more than five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova.

That's because No. 2 Serena Williams will sit out her second straight WTA Premier Mandatory event with a knee injury.

Angelique Kerber has failed to make the final of any tournament this season. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Here's a special expanded version of what we'll be watching:

Main storylines: With Serena absent at Indian Wells, it was a wide-open tournament. Kerber was knocked out by No. 14 seed Elena Vesnina in the fourth round, and the Russian kept up the momentum, beating Venus Williams in the quarters, Kristina Mladenovic in the semifinals and Svetlana Kuznetsova in the final.

The 3-hour, 1-minute, 35-game final was the longest in tournament history. Vesnina is now a career-high No. 13 among WTA players, but she could meet No. 4 seed Dominika Cibulkova in Miami's fourth round.

If the Miami seeds hold, Kerber would face Kuznetsova in the quarters.

Of note: It's worth noting that Kuznetsova's opponent in the fourth round might be the No. 11 seed, 36-year-old Venus Williams.

At the opposite end of the spectrum is American Amanda Anisimova, who is the youngest player in the draw at 15 years, 202 days old. She'll play a qualifier in the first round. Anisimova is the youngest player to play in Miami's main draw in nine years, when Michelle Larcher de Brito advanced to the third round. For context, consider that Venus Williams was 21 years old when Anisimova was born. ESPN analyst Mary Joe Fernandez (at 13 years, 182 days) was the youngest player to play at Miami, in 1985.

Top seeds:

No. 1 Angelique Kerber: It's been a relatively tough start to 2017 for the 29-year-old German, who sports a 9-6 record (no titles) and two losses to Russian teenager Daria Kasatkina. Kerber, who has never been to either final of the marquee March American hard-court duo, could face Kasatkina in her second match.

No. 2 Karolina Pliskova: The 2016 US Open finalist played well at Indian Wells, losing to eventual champion Kuznetsova in two tiebreakers. She defeated reigning French Open champion Garbine Muguruza in the quarters.

No. 3 Simona Halep: It's been a disappointing 2017 for the 2014 French Open finalist, who has a 3-3 record. That includes a first-round loss at the Australian Open (Shelby Rogers) and a third-rounder at Indian Wells to Mladenovic.

No. 4 Dominika Cibulkova: Likewise, a tepid beginning this season for the 27-year-old Slovakian, who has a 10-7 record. Cibulkova lost to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in her third match at Indian Wells.

No. 5 Agnieszka Radwanska: She saw her ranking slide two spots, to No. 8, after going 3-4 in her past seven matches. She lost her second match at Indian Wells to qualifier Peng Shuai, who had dropped to No. 881 at the start of 2016.

No. 6 Garbine Muguruza: She had a big win in the third round at Indian Wells, dispatching red-hot Elina Svitolina (6-0 in the third set) but fell to Pliskova in the quarters. Muguruza's quarterfinal, theoretically, would be No. 4 seed Cibulkova.

No. 7 Svetlana Kuznetsova: It's a brutal draw for the rejuvenated 31-year-old Indian Wells finalist. She might have to get past Mladenovic or Venus and, possibly, Kerber to reach the semifinals.

No. 8 Madison Keys: The 22-year-old American made her 2017 debut in Indian Wells, winning two matches before falling to Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets. Keys could see dangerous No. 10 seed Johanna Konta in the fourth round.