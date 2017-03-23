        <
        >

          Iguana scurries across court, delaying Miami Open match

          play
          Iguana runs amok during tennis match (1:42)

          An iguana makes his way on the court in the middle of a match between Jiri Vesely and Tommy Haas. (1:42)

          10:17 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. -- An iguana caused quite a racket during a professional tennis match at the Miami Open, perching atop a scoreboard and then scurrying across the court.

          The rather large reptile showed up at Court 1 midway through the final set of Jiri Vesely's 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-5 victory over Tommy Haas on Wednesday, delaying play for several minutes.

          At first, the players tried to continue with their match. But action was halted as attempts were made to remove the iguana.

          Haas then wandered over with a cellphone and snapped a selfie with the critter.

          Special selfie @miamiopen , thanks for coming out to watch some Tennis 🎾🦎

          A post shared by tommy haas (@tommyhaasofficial) on

          At one point, the unpaid spectator climbed down the scoreboard and ran across the court before winding up on top of another scoreboard.

          Eventually, someone used a towel to grab the critter by the tail and carried him away.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.