KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. -- An iguana caused quite a racket during a professional tennis match at the Miami Open, perching atop a scoreboard and then scurrying across the court.

The rather large reptile showed up at Court 1 midway through the final set of Jiri Vesely's 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-5 victory over Tommy Haas on Wednesday, delaying play for several minutes.

At first, the players tried to continue with their match. But action was halted as attempts were made to remove the iguana.

Haas then wandered over with a cellphone and snapped a selfie with the critter.

Special selfie @miamiopen , thanks for coming out to watch some Tennis 🎾🦎 A post shared by tommy haas (@tommyhaasofficial) on Mar 22, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

At one point, the unpaid spectator climbed down the scoreboard and ran across the court before winding up on top of another scoreboard.

Eventually, someone used a towel to grab the critter by the tail and carried him away.

