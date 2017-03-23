PARIS -- Roger Federer and Kei Nishikori are the only top-10 players to not feature in the list of players for the Monte Carlo Masters, the first big clay-court tournament of the season.

On Thursday, organizers announced the field for the April 15-23 event.

The sixth-ranked Federer has yet to reveal his full clay-court schedule, having said he would decide after the Miami Open.

The former top-ranked player won a record-tying fifth title at Indian Wells last week to go with his record 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January. Federer missed most of last year with various injuries.

Monte Carlo tournament director Zeljko Franulovic said he still hopes Federer and the fourth-ranked Nishikori will decide to join the field.