Frances Tiafoe leading the way for young American men in Miami

Qualifier Frances Tiafoe was the latest in a fleet of talented young American players to win his Miami Open first-round match. He struggled but ultimately prevailed Thursday in three sets against Konstantin Kravchuk.

As emblematic matches go, it was a good one for a generation of players who are experiencing just how hard it is to crack the elite ranks.

The win put Tiafoe in the second round of this Masters 1000 event, along with three other 20-and-under Americans.

Although Miami is just the third elite combined event of the year (outside the Australian Open and Indian Wells), it's one of the last chances for the young U.S. men to make a powerful impression on domestic turf before the tour moves to European clay.

Here's a closer look at these players who are hoping for a breakthrough:

Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe has a big upside, though he needs some work on his forehand. Harry How/Getty Images

Tiafoe let his opportunity to close out No. 103 Kravchuk in straight sets slip away Thursday, but he finished strong, winning 7-5, 5-7, 6-1.

Of these hopeful Americans, Tiafoe, 19, has come the closest to earning a large-scale win, when he had John Isner on the ropes with a 2-0 sets lead in the first round of last year's US Open, only to let the match slip away.

At Acapulco this year, Tiafoe also forced Juan Martin del Potro into a third-set tiebreaker before yielding.

In terms of pure natural talent, Tiafoe gets the nod as the top young American from most experts. He has an odd hitch in his forehand, but Thursday he was regularly hitting the shot at an outstanding 83 mph. His serve also comes off his racket like a dart.

"He's naturally explosive," ESPN analyst Patrick McEnroe said.

Tiafoe drew the short straw for the second round. On Saturday, he'll get the chance to match that waspish forehand against a player who also hits pretty well off that wing, Roger Federer.

Taylor Fritz is the only current 20-and-under American to have reached a tournament final. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Fritz, who had been struggling of late and dropped to No. 126, handily defeated No. 96 Adam Pavlasek in Miami's opening day.

Fritz and Tiafoe were the first two players to appear on the radar of U.S. tennis fans and pundits. Last winter, Fritz, also 19, became the youngest American since Michael Chang in 1988 to reach an ATP World Tour final. He surged to a career-high No. 53 by August. But he has won just six main tour matches since.

"His serve is excellent, and he knows what he wants to do," McEnroe said. "The big question is his athleticism. He needs to be quicker and more explosive in today's game."

Ernesto Escobedo is hoping to build off the biggest win of his career. Al Bello/Getty Images

Escobedo, a qualifier, had an impressive win against Dan Evans to kick off this event. It was the 20-year-old's first career win against a top-50 player.

Escobedo has been the surprise in the group.

"He's been flying under the radar," ESPN analyst Brad Gilbert said, "but he's made nice steady progress. This isn't a guy who's had a lot of attention or collected a lot of wild cards."

Jared Donaldson doesn't have the same level of raw talent as his fellow Americans, but he is a vigilant worker. Julian Finney/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Donaldson had to fend off three match points in his win over No. 45 Kyle Edmund.

Donaldson, ranked No. 95, will be 21 in the fall. He chose to focus on a pro tennis career at an early age. He moved to Argentina in his youth to train on clay and has essentially wandered the globe in pursuit of that dream ever since.

Last year, Donaldson upset David Goffin in the first round at the US Open and followed up with a win over Viktor Troicki. Donaldson has been in the top 100 ever since. But he's still lean, and the power isn't quite adequate.

"He isn't explosive enough," McEnroe said.

Gilbert agrees with the assessment and has concerns that Donaldson's lack of explosiveness slows his movement.

"He's a hard worker, though," Gilbert said. "He and Escobedo are at a similar level."