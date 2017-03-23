        <
        >

          19-year-old Frances Tiafoe sets up match against Roger Federer

          7:17 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. -- Now things will get a little more challenging for Frances Tiafoe at the Miami Open.

          Tiafoe, a 19-year-old from Maryland, set up a second-round meeting against 18-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer at the hard-court tournament by beating Konstantin Kravchuk 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 on Thursday.

          Tiafoe hit 12 aces and accumulated 14 break points, converting five, on the 32-year-old Kravchuk's serve. This was Tiafoe's third career match victory at a Grand Slam or Masters event. Kravchuk, meanwhile, dropped to 0-7 overall this season.

          Tiafoe is ranked 101st, Kravchuk 103rd. The level of competition will rise against the fourth-seeded -- and former No. 1-ranked -- Federer.

          In other men's first-round action, Horacio Zeballos came back to beat Gastao Elias 6-7 (2), 6-2, 7-5 and earn a matchup against top-seeded Stan Wawrinka next. Wawrinka lost to Federer in the final at Indian Wells, California, on Sunday.

          Elsewhere, Adrian Mannarino defeated qualifier Benjamin Becker 7-6 (6), 6-3 and will next face No. 32 Paolo Lorenzi, Borna Coric edged Marcel Granollers 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-3, and Tommy Robredo topped Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

          In second-round women's matches, Lucie Safarova eliminated 23rd-seeded Daria Gavrilova 6-2, 6-2, while Kirsten Flipkens beat No. 29 Ana Konjuh 7-6 (4), 6-7 (6), 6-2.

          Safarova, the 2015 French Open runner-up, is ranked 36th, so was just outside the seedings at the hard-court tournament. She broke Gavrilova five times while losing serve only once herself.

          Also, second-seeded Karolina Pliskova, a finalist at last year's U.S. Open, had no trouble beating 86th-ranked Madison Brengle 6-1, 6-3 in about an hour to get to the third round.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.