Heather Watson has joined other WTA players in condemning the nature of Maria Sharapova's return to the sport from a 15-month doping ban.

The controversial Russian, now 29, will be back in action on April 26 -- the day her ban ends -- courtesy of a wildcard entry to a tournament in Stuttgart affiliated with her sponsors Porsche.

That news was met with criticism from Sharapova's rivals with the likes of Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber and Dominika Cibulkova all making their disappointment known, and men's No. 1 Andy Murray stated: "I think you should really have to work your way back."

Editor's Picks Sharapova ban reduced, can return in April Maria Sharapova's doping suspension was reduced from two years to 15 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Tuesday. She can return to the court in April.

Wozniacki: Sharapova wildcard 'disrespectful' Caroline Wozniacki has branded the decision to allow fellow former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova to play in April's Porsche Grand Prix "disrespectful."

Sharapova to return to action at Porsche GP Maria Sharapova will make her professional tennis comeback following her doping ban at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart in April. 2 Related

British No. 2 Watson has now added her thoughts on the situation. The 24-year-old said: "From the tournament standpoint she will bring in the crowds, and make money. But from a moral standpoint you should have to work your way back up if you've been on a ban.

"It just seems a bit easy."

On her own career, which suffered another blow when she was eliminated from the Miami Open in the first round, Watson confirmed she is on the lookout for a full-time coach to revive her fortunes.

She said: "I'm looking for someone; that's the number one priority right now. I've spoken to a few people. I love tennis, love playing it, but I love winning and I'm not winning right now."