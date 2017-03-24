Controversial Australian Nick Kyrgios is confident of returning to top form after confirming his participation at the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club.

The 22-year-old announced himself on the world stage by reaching the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in 2014 and is relishing the chance to return to his favourite surface as he looks to build on recent momentum.

Kyrgios, who recently recorded a pair of wins over Novak Djokovic, said: "I'm real excited and pumped to be coming back to Queen's. It's a great tournament, with Wimbledon soon after, and I love playing on grass. It's my favourite surface, it suits my game a lot and I'm expecting big things on grass this year.

"I don't think British people have seen the best of me yet. I was very young when I had that run at Wimbledon.

"Mentally I have improved a lot recently. I'm in a great place at the moment, I feel like I've matured and that's helping me. I'm playing better tennis, I'm getting some better results."

Kyrgios' attitude towards the sport has been called into question in the past, with notable incidents including earning boos from the Wimbledon crowd in 2015 for a perceived lack of effort and a verbal altercation with Stanislas Wawrinka at the Rogers Cup the same year.