KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. -- Top-ranked Angelique Kerber lost the first three games and then rallied to reach the fourth round of the Miami Open by beating American Shelby Rogers 6-4, 7-5 Sunday.

Kerber replaced Serena Williams atop the rankings a week ago. Williams missed the tournament due to a left knee injury.

Svetlana Kuznetsova, who won Key Biscayne in 2006 and was the runner-up last year, beat American qualifier Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-2. No. 10-seeded Johanna Konta defeated Pauline Parmentier 6-4, 6-0.

In men's play, No. 2-seeded Kei Nishikori beat No. 25 Fernando Verdasco 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-1.

Milos Raonic pulled out after aggravating a right hamstring injury that had sidelined him for nearly a month. The No. 3-seeded Raonic withdrew before his match against American qualifier Jared Donaldson, who advanced to the fourth round.