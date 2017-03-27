KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. -- Rafael Nadal recovered from a dismal start Sunday to beat Philipp Kohlschreiber 0-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the third round at the Miami Open.

The comeback left Nadal unusually pumped up for an early-round match. When he closed out the victory, he threw an uppercut, leaned back and screamed at the sky as the stadium crowd roared.

"It was a good feeling to have a comeback like I had today," Nadal said. "He was doing everything good, but I played a great second and third set."

The match was the 1,000th for Nadal, who improved to 822-178.

Seeded fifth, Nadal is a four-time runner-up who has never won Key Biscayne -- perhaps the most glaring gap on the resume of the 14-time Grand Slam champion.

No. 2 Kei Nishikori beat No. 25 Fernando Verdasco 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-1.

No. 3 Milos Raonic pulled out after aggravating a right hamstring injury that had sidelined him for nearly a month. Raonic withdrew before his match against American qualifier Jared Donaldson, who advanced to the fourth round.