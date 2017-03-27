        <
          Caroline Wozniacki advances to quarterfinals when Garbine Muguruza retires with illness

          4:26 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. -- Caroline Wozniacki has reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open, advancing Monday when Garbine Muguruza retired after one set with a heat-related illness.

          Wozniacki, the 12th seed, took that 70-minute set over the sixth-seeded Muguruza 7-6.

          Muguruza was tended to by doctors after the tiebreaker and decided she could not continue on a 77-degree, humid afternoon.

          Wozniacki still has not dropped a set in the tournament and will face fourth-seeded Dominika Cibulkova or Lucie Safarova in the quarterfinals.

          Earlier Monday, Karolina Pliskova also reached the quarterfinals, beating Czech Fed Cup teammate -- and occasional doubles partner -- Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-4. Pliskova needed only 21 minutes to take the first set, winning 11 consecutive points in one stretch and 16 of 17 on her serve.

