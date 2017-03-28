Rafael Nadal recovered from a slow start against Philipp Kohlschreiber to reach the last 16 of the Miami Open in his 1,000th match. (1:31)

The first week of the Miami Open saw some modest casualties on the men's side. So long, Milos Raonic, Dominic Thiem, Marin Cilic and Grigor Dimitrov. But without the big guns, Nos. 1 and 2 Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, who chose to skip the event while they tended to tender elbows, the favorites at the open are still in contention for this ATP World Tour Masters 1000 tournament.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who lit up the Australian Open, are among those alive at the Tennis Center at Crandon Park. You can watch them play back-to-back matches Tuesday, with all fourth-round men's matches on ESPN3 and the ESPN App, starting at 11 a.m. ET. Then Wednesday, the men's and women's quarterfinals will be on ESPN2 at 1 p.m. ET.

Rafael Nadal hopes a strong second week on Key Biscayne will lead him to his first Miami Open title. EPA/RHONA WISE

Here's what we'll be watching for the rest of the way:

Top men's remaining seeds: No. 1 Stan Wawrinka, No. 2 Kei Nishikori, No. 4 Roger Federer, No. 5 Rafael Nadal, No. 8 David Goffin, No. 10 Tomas Berdych, No. 12 Nick Kyrgios, No. 13 Jack Sock.

Out: No. 3 Milos Raonic, No. 6 Dominic Thiem, No. 7 Marin Cilic, No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov, No. 11 Lucas Pouille.

Men's storylines: The bottom quarter a few weeks ago at Indian Wells was heavily loaded as Federer and Nadal collided in the fourth round. This time, thankfully, the fates put them on separate sides of the draw, so they couldn't meet until the final.

Wawrinka, the top seed in a Masters for the first time ever, is in a position to prevent that. In fact, the recent Indian Wells 30-something final that featured a Federer win over Wawrinka could be the semifinal in Miami. Federer is 35 and Wawrinka turned 32 on Tuesday.

To get there, Federer must beat No. 14 Roberto Bautista Agut -- whom Federer has handled all five times they've met -- and, probably, Berdych in the quarterfinals. Federer's straight-sets blitz of Berdych in the third round of the Australian Open was the first sign that 2017 might be something special for the now 18-time major champion.

In Tuesday's fourth round, Wawrinka plays No. 14-seeded teenager Alexander Zverev, who knocked off No. 18-seeded John Isner in three tiebreakers.

In the bottom half of the draw, if seeds hold true to form, Nadal would see American Jack Sock in the quarters, and Nishikori would get unseeded Fabio Fognini or Donald Young. First, Rafa faces Frenchman Nicolas Mahut in the fourth round.

Of note: Sock meets fellow American Jared Donaldson in a fourth-round match that could lead to a quarterfinals appearance against Nadal. Sock made his first career Masters semifinal at Indian Wells and is ranked a career-high No. 17. Donaldson, a 20-year-old Rhode Island native, has already cracked the top 100.

Top women's remaining seeds: No. 1 Angelique Kerber, No. 2 Karolina Pliskova, No. 3 Simona Halep, No. 7 Svetlana Kuznetsova, No. 10 Johanna Konta, No. 11 Venus Williams, No. 12 Caroline Wozniacki.

Out: No. 4 Dominka Cibulkova, No. 5 Agnieszka Radwanska, No. 6 Garbine Muguruza, No. 8 Madison Keys, No. 9 Elina Svitolina.

Editor's Picks Venus to face Kerber in Miami Open quarters Venus Williams beat Svetlana Kuznetsova and top-seeded Angelique Kerber defeated Risa Ozaki to advance into the quarterfinals at the Miami Open.

Federer rolls into fourth round at Miami Open Roger Federer advanced to the fourth round at Key Biscayne on Monday by beating Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 6-4.

Roger Federer playing Sunday tennis on a Monday afternoon Anytime Roger Federer steps on the court, it's a memorable occasion, but there was something special about Monday's match against Juan Martin del Potro. 2 Related

Women's storylines: Eight-time Miami Open champion Serena has a home right up the road, but she's missing in action after a left knee injury took her out of play. In her absence, Angelique Kerber, who assumed Serena's No. 1 ranking a few weeks ago, has been in form so far in this WTA Premier Mandatory event.

The 29-year-old German has won each of the six sets she's played and will meet Venus, who beat Indian Wells runner-up Kuznetsova in a Wednesday quarterfinal match, and then perhaps meet Halep in the semifinals.

Kerber was knocked out at Indian Wells by eventual champion Elena Vesnina in the fourth round; Vesnina lost her first match in Miami to wild card Ajla Tomljanovic.

Meanwhile, the No. 2-seeded Pliskova has booked a Tuesday quarterfinal meeting with Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, who ended Bethanie Mattek-Sands' terrific run on Monday. Lucic-Baroni, 35, was a surprise semifinalist at the Australian Open. Pliskova, a 2016 US Open finalist, played well at Indian Wells, losing to eventual champion Kuznetsova in two tiebreakers.

Tuesday's other quarterfinal: Wozniacki versus unseeded Lucie Safarova. Wozniacki advanced Monday when Muguruza retired after losing a first-set tiebreaker. Safarova surprised Cibulkova in straight sets.

Of note: Halep needed three sets to subdue the No. 14-seeded Samantha Stosur on Monday night. And so Halep gets No. 10 seed Konta in the quarters. It's been a disappointing 2017 for Halep, the 2014 French Open finalist. She came into the tournament 3-3, but a win would be her fourth in a row and possibly set up a semifinal showdown against Kerber.