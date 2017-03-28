World No. 1 Andy Murray has been ruled out of Great Britain's Davis Cup quarterfinal against France as he continues to struggle with an elbow injury.

The Scot missed the Miami Open because of the problem and will not return in time to join his Davis Cup teammates when they travel to Rouen to compete for a place in the last four.

British Davis Cup captain Leon Smith said: "This is a team with significant Davis Cup experience now and these guys have all stepped up and delivered performances at the very top of the competition.

"Not having Andy in the side is obviously a big loss to our team but most importantly we all wish him well for a speedy recovery back to full health and fitness. I know that he would really want to be here with the rest of the team.

"Facing France in a Davis Cup tie is a tough test for any group of players and this Rouen quarter-final will be no exception. They have the strongest depth of squad by far out of any nation in the competition."

No official update on Murray's progress has been issued but brother Jamie described the injury as a "tear" in the elbow joint.

As a result of Murray's absence, the Great Britain team that faces the French on April 7-9 will comprise of Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund, Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot.