MADRID -- Rafael Nadal will not play in the Davis Cup quarterfinals when Spain faces Serbia next week.
The 14-time Grand Slam champion was not on the team announced by Spain captain Conchita Martinez on Tuesday. No reason was given.
Also absent was Spain's second-ranked player, Roberto Bautista Agut.
Spain will be led by world No. 19 Pablo Carreno Busta, who will be joined by Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Marcel Granollers, and doubles specialist Marc Lopez.
Spain will play the hard-court tie against Serbia from April 7-9 in Belgrade. The five-time champion is trying to make the semifinals for the first time since 2012.
Nadal missed the Davis Cup tie against Croatia last month because of fatigue after his five-set loss to Roger Federer in the Australian Open final. Doctors recommended time off for Nadal because he had played a significant number of matches following a four-month layoff due to a wrist injury.
The seventh-ranked Nadal is in the Miami Open fourth round this week.
Bautista Agut, who also advanced to the Miami fourth round, withdrew from Indian Wells a few weeks ago because of an abdominal muscle injury.