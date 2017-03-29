KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. -- Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova reached the Miami Open semifinals after beating 26th-seeded Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-3 6-4.

Pliskova improved to 23-3 this year, the best record on the women's tour. She'll next face 12th-seeded Caroline Wozniacki, a 6-4, 6-3 winner over unseeded Lucie Safarova.

Pliskova, who has never found Miami exactly to her liking, has made it for the first time to the final four at Key Biscayne.

"I'm really enjoying my tennis this year ... winning almost every match so far," said Pliskova, who took advantage of 10 double faults by Lucic-Baroni and avenged a loss to her in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

