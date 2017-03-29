PHILADELPHIA -- A Pennsylvania panel once again rejected a historical marker for Philadelphia tennis great Bill Tilden.

Tilden was the first American to win Wimbledon, in 1920, and he also won seven U.S. championships. In 1950, the Associated Press voted him the greatest player of the first half of the century.

A year ago, a panel of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission that approves historical markers voted 4-1 against recommending approval of a marker at Philadelphia's Germantown Cricket Club, citing Tilden's convictions on charges involving teenage boys in the 1940s.

Karen Galle, coordinator of the historical marker program, said Wednesday that the panel again voted 4-1 against approving the marker in February and that the recommendation was among 54 confirmed by the commission at its March 22 meeting.