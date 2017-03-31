KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. -- Venus Williams' bid for a fourth Key Biscayne title came to an end Thursday night, when she fell to No. 10 Johanna Konta 6-4, 7-5 in the semifinals.

Konta moves on to Saturday's championship match, where she will face 12th-seeded Caroline Wozniacki, who topped second-seeded Karolina Pliskova 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in the other semifinal.

This will be the second consecutive time two double-digit seeds will play in the women's final at Key Biscayne, after No. 13 Victoria Azarenka beat No. 15 Svetlana Kuznetsova a year ago.

"I'm going to have a tough battle on my hands," said Konta, who is assured of returning to the top 10 in the world rankings regardless of Saturday's result. "Caroline, she makes you work for every single point."

In a match that ended just after midnight, Konta trailed Williams 3-1 in the second set and wound up breaking her five times -- in a staggering 17 chances.

Williams' last title at Key Biscayne came 16 years ago.

