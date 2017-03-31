Caroline Wozniacki came back from a set down to defeat Karolina Pliskova 5-7, 6-1, 6-1and reach the final of the Miami Open. (1:29)

MIAMI -- Johanna Konta said Friday night that she'll "try to enjoy" her upcoming Miami Open singles final a little more than her first appearance in a high-stakes final.

Last fall, Konta felt the pressure in a loss in Beijing to then-No. 3 Agnieszka Radwanska. Konta is unlikely to have the same empty feeling in the pit of her stomach this time around. If she does, Caroline Wozniacki, Konta's opponent in the Miami Open final on Saturday (1 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN App), may help her get over it by putting Konta to work chasing the ball. Wozniacki's game is built on consistency. She has a talent for retrieving and always getting an extra ball back.

"I'm definitely going to be looking forward to playing a lot of balls and a lot of tough points," Konta said, coming off a grueling semifinal shootout against Venus Williams. "[Wozniacki] is one of the best athletes in the game."

Caroline Wozniacki (above) will face Johanna Konta in the Miami Open final on Saturday. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Konta's eyes grew wide as she added, "She ran a marathon, for goodness' sake."

In January, Konta crushed Wozniacki in the third round of the Australian Open 6-3, 6-1. Since then, Wozniacki has risen to No. 14 in the world, just shy of No. 11 Konta (who is seeded 10th in Miami). Wozniacki has compiled a 16-3 singles record this season and is a two-time runner-up (Doha and Dubai).

"I'm hoping it's going to be third time lucky in this final," Wozniacki said after her semifinal win against No. 2 seed Karolina Pliskova, who frustrated Wozniacki in the Doha final.

Konta, a late-blooming 25-year-old from Great Britain, was ranked outside the top 20 at this time last season but diligently worked her way up, and it appears she might stay awhile.

Her game puts her in the same company as, among others, Venus, Pliskova and Coco Vandeweghe. Like those three, Konta owns a lethal serve. She's forward-moving and likes to step in and hit relatively flat, aggressive groundstrokes intended to push her opponent back off the baseline. Her forehand is outstanding. It creates openings for Konta to get to the net to volley.

But one way Konta is different from some of the other power players in the WTA is her mentality. She's more analytical than most. But the kind of brainpower that has helped her figure out her own game and how to maximize it may not be of much use in the kind of athletic contest she will face.

Wozniacki hasn't won a Grand Slam event but finished No. 1 in the world in 2010 and 2011. She's a savvy veteran who has learned to handle every style, including Konta's bread-and-butter power game. On Friday, Wozniacki rolled to a signature win over Pliskova, another player who relies on power and doesn't fear launching a pre-emptive strike.

The No. 2 seed here, Pliskova won the second set. Then Wozniacki gradually ground her down with exemplary ballstriking and all-world defense. She won it 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

Reflecting on her Australian Open win over Wozniacki, Konta said: "I remember I played very well that match. And also, until the very end, I knew that it was never for certain. I think that's the thing with Caroline -- she never goes away. She's there until the very, very last ball."

Editor's Picks Konta ends Venus' Key Biscayne run in semis Johanna Konta beat Venus Williams 6-4, 7-5 Thursday night in the semifinals of the Miami Open, ending Williams' bid for a fourth Key Biscayne title. She'll face Caroline Wozniacki in the final.

How tennis plans to streamline the jump from juniors to the pro circuit Right now, there are too many pro players and not enough money. The ITF has a vision, albeit not a perfect one, to help competitors with true talent succeed.

It took time, but Konta eventually exploited Venus' weakness Hard to say exactly what went wrong for Venus Williams in the Miami Open semifinals, except that she finally acted her age against a determined opponent in Johanna Konta. 2 Related

Wozniacki's serve is one shot that quality opponents have always been able to exploit. But she's coming off an excellent day at the center notch, having smacked seven aces to just five by power server Pliskova.

"I was like, 'Wait, that doesn't happen very often, especially against her,'" Wozniacki said when she looked at the stat sheet. "So I was very happy with that. I thought that in key moments I served well. I think my second serve was effective as well today."

That last detail could be significant. For one of Konta's major weapons in this match will be her serve return. Wozniacki played well against Pliskova but won only 46 percent of her points in the critical second-serve proficiency category. Look for Konta to attack that second serve.

Konta will have to be patient, but her match against Williams was good prep. The women played many close games and remained patient through numerous momentum shifts brought about by aggressive, positive play. Wozniacki will have to keep her groundstrokes deep, because Konta will likely feast on short balls. Konta's reliance on relatively flat shots will take time from Wozniacki but won't trump her defense.

This is an intriguing matchup pitting excellent offense against superb defense. Konta's approach-and-volley game against Wozniacki's passing shot and lob. The outcome could be determined by how well either woman's serve holds up under pressure.