          Roger Federer bests Nick Kyrgios in three-set thriller, makes Miami final

          11:15 PM ET
          • The Associated Press

          KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. -- Roger Federer's season of resurgence took another thrilling turn Friday night when he won a seesaw semifinal against Nick Kyrgios at the Miami Open, 7-6 (9), 6-7 (9), 7-6 (5).

          Federer was unable to convert two match points in the second-set tiebreaker but finished off the flashy, unpredictable Kyrgios an hour later.

          When Federer smacked a service winner on the final point, Kyrgios angrily whacked his racket three times against the hard court. Federer patiently waited until the Aussie was done before triumphantly swatting a ball into the stands.

          Kyrgios then gave his racket a fling as the crowd booed before sharing a warm, weary exchange with Federer at the net.

          Federer advanced to Sunday's final against Rafael Nadal, 13 years after their first career encounter, also at Key Biscayne.

