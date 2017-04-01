Three reasons Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will win the Miami Open

Roger Federer beat out Nick Kyrgios 7-6(9) 6-7(9) 7-6(5) to make it to the final of the Miami Open where he will face Rafael Nadal. (2:52)

They met for the first time 13 years ago in Miami, and 17-year-old Rafael Nadal shocked the world's No. 1 player in straight sets. But it was the rematch, a year later in 2005 -- on the same court, in their first final together -- that proved to be transforming.

Roger Federer lost the first two sets, prevailed in a tense tiebreaker and won in five sets.

"It was a turning point in my career, to be quite honest," Federer said Friday. "For me to be able to focus for, I don't know how long we played, maybe four hours, smashing forehand after forehand down the line, I remember, I felt like I had to learn how to fight in matches, and there I showed it to myself and my team that I could do it."

A dozen years later, on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on ESPN2 & the ESPN App) -- on the same court, in the 37th match of their epic rivalry -- Federer and Nadal meet again in the Miami Open final.

Before the dawning of the 2017 season, few saw this coming.

No. 1-ranked Andy Murray and No. 2 Novak Djokovic have almost been afterthoughts as the 35-year-old Federer and Nadal, 30, have torn it up in astonishing fashion. They have won more matches (Nadal is 19-4, Federer 18-1) than any other ATP World Tour players.

Federer has already defeated Nadal in the finals of the Australian Open and Indian Wells. Can he beat him for the third time this young season -- and for the fourth consecutive time for the first time in his career?

As a public service, we humbly offer three reasons -- the same, exact reasons, actually -- each player will win, with help from ESPN tennis analyst Brad Gilbert:

Both players are serving the lights out

Rafael Nadal's serve has been a significant factor in his run to the Miami Open final. Rafael Nadal

Federer: The 18-time Grand Slam champion has won 82 percent of his first-serve points and 62 percent on second serve. That's good for 91 percent of his service games (59 of 65). Federer had 10 aces against Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals and was broken only once.

Nadal: A 14-time major winner, Nadal has eerily similar numbers, winning 81 percent of his first serves and 62 percent of his second. He's won 92 percent of his service games (48 of 52) and didn't face a single break point in his semifinal against Fabio Fognini. "That is something," Rafa said afterward, "that I am very happy with. That's give you calm when you have opportunities on the return and you don't convert."

Gilbert's take: "Federer is hitting his serves on a dime. He's hitting them big, but more so, it's his efficiency. More than anything, his second serve has been the best part of his game.

"Rafa has changed up his patterns on his serve. He's not nearly as predictable. He needs to serve to Fed's forehand a lot tomorrow and keep the ball moving around. He has been too predictable against Federer in the past three matches."

Both players have found new strategies

Roger Federer is ripping balls from his backhand wing, which historically has been his weakest shot. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Federer: Don't discount the presence of Ivan Ljubicic in the coaching box. This is Federer's first final in Miami since 2006, when he defeated Ljubicic -- in three tiebreakers, just like Kyrgios. Now Ljubicic is on the same team. "He definitely has ideas," Federer said. "I told him, `Look, whatever he has to tell me, as big as the criticism is, that's why he's on the team.' He wants me to win every single point, every single match." Federer has been hitting the backhand with more conviction and has bought in to a more aggressive posture, taking a lot of balls on the half-volley inside the baseline.

Nadal: He might be the most stubborn -- some have suggested obsessive-compulsive disorder is nearer the mark -- player in the game. But, hey, those patterns have helped him become one of the game's greats. There is evidence, however, that Carlos Moya has exerted more influence than the ubiquitous Uncle Toni and has encouraged Rafa to mix it up. There were an unusually large number of serves to Jack Sock's lethal forehand in the quarterfinals and another good dose against Fognini. When you've played someone 36 times, a little change can make a big difference.

Gilbert's take: "Federer is hitting his backhand better than ever. At Indian Wells, it was the best shot in the tournament. Rafa can't rely on that big forehand to Fed's backhand anymore. Throw it out the window. It doesn't work anymore.

"Nadal needs to attack Federer's forehand, historically one of Fed's two lethal weapons [along with the serve]. He needs to keep Federer off-balance and not try to exploit a weakness that doesn't exist anymore."

Neither player has anything to lose

No matter how tight the situation appears to be, Roger Federer is showing no signs of being tight. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Federer: After missing the Miami tournament three of the past four years, Federer is in a position he never imagined, and he says he's feeling pretty good. "To be quite honest, when I came to Miami, I just thought, like I did in Indian Wells, 'Eventually, it's just going to catch up with me. Miami is probably not going to work that well because it's slower. So let's be realistic here: Semis would be an unbelievable run.' Here we are in the finals, and I get a chance to win the tournament," he said. Still, as Federer said, he has a mountain to climb in Rafa.

Nadal: No tournament has produced this kind of futility for Rafa. This is his 13th appearance in Miami, the most of any tournament he's played without capturing at least one title. This will be his fifth final, all spaced evenly three years apart going back to 2005 and that classic with Federer. Nadal insisted that 0-for-4 will not be a psychological factor. "I don't think it's going to affect in terms of helping me to win or helping me to lose," he said. "It's not more pressure for me to play here in the final than playing in Monte Carlo or playing in Indian Wells. But winning or losing, being honest, not going to change my career."

Gilbert's take: "Roger has been fantastic in tiebreakers. He's showed no signs of succumbing to pressure. I'm not worried about him playing close matches. He's something like 8-1 in his last nine 'breakers. And the conditions will be faster tomorrow.

"Nadal has lost his last three matches against Fed, but he's never won here, so it's nothing more than gravy if Rafa can get the W. Rafa will also have more crowd support than Federer's other opponents have had, which will help him. Probably 60-40 in favor of Federer, but nothing like we've seen so far."

Predictions

Garber: Federer in three. He's on a roll and his backhand will be the difference-maker.

Gilbert: An epic match that ends 7-6 in the third. We'll be talking about this one in five, 10 year's time.