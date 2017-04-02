Roger Federer gets his fourth consecutive win against Rafael Nadal and wins his third Miami Open 6-3, 6-4. (1:34)

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. -- Roger Federer is playing so well this year he's even dominating his longtime nemesis, Rafael Nadal.

On Sunday, Federer beat Nadal for the third time this year, cruising 6-3, 6-4 to win the Miami Open and become the tournament's oldest men's champion.

Playing some of the best tennis of his career at age 35, Federer also beat his longtime nemesis in the Australian Open final in January, and two weeks ago en route to the Indian Wells title.

His latest win turned back the clock -- Federer also won the Miami Open in 2005 and 2006. Nadal fell to 0-5 in Miami Open finals, including in 2005 against Federer.

Federer was coming off a thrilling three-hour semifinal win over Nick Kyrgios but nonetheless looked fresh against Nadal and erased all four break points he faced. Federer failed to take advantage of five early break-point chances himself but broke in the next-to-last game of both sets.

Serving for the championship at 5-4, Federer hit his only double fault on the first point but quickly regrouped. The next point was the longest of the match, and Federer ended the 19-shot rally with a forehand winner in the corner.

Winning Both Indian Wells, Miami --

In Same Season Since the Masters 1000 Series began in 1990, only Novak Djokovic has won both the Indian Wells and Miami Open titles in the same season more times than Roger Federer, after his victory over Rafael Nadal on Sunday. Titles in Same Season Novak Djokovic 4 Roger Federer* 2 5 others 1 *Wins in both tourneys in 2017, '06, '05

-- ESPN Stats & Information

When Nadal sailed a return long on the final point, Federer took the ball on a bounce behind the baseline and happily whacked it into the stands, then waved with both hands in jubilation. The sellout crowd was evenly divided in its support but roared for the popular champion.

Federer saved two match points in his quarterfinal win against Tomas Berdych, and earned a three-tiebreaker win in the semifinals against Kyrgios. Federer's route to the title was made easier by the absence of six-time champion Novak Djokovic and two-time champion Andy Murray, both sidelined by elbow injuries.

Even so, Federer's resurgence is remarkable. He has the best record on the men's tour this year at 19-1, including 7-0 against players ranked in the top 10, and he's the first three-time champion this year on the men's tour. His best start since 2006 comes after he missed the final six months of last year with a left knee injury.

Federer's vast repertoire was on display throughout the tournament. Against Nadal, Federer won all six points when he played serve-and-volley, and won six other points at the net. He served well and held at love three times in a row. He played terrific defense, robbing Nadal's groundstrokes of their power, and finished with 30 winners to only 17 unforced errors.