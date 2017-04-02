        <
          Social Reaction: Roger Federer dominates Rafael Nadal to win the Miami Open

          Roger Federer celebrates his third title of 2017 after defeating Rafael Nadal 6-3,6-4 in the Miami Open final. (3:25)

          4:26 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          MIAMI -- Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, Chapter 37, didn't need words to explain the anticipation or the vibe heading into their latest clash.

          After all, it's Federer and Nadal.

          On Sunday, they met in the final of the Miami Open -- one of the biggest events of the season -- for the first time since 2005.

          Here's how the match went down between these two icons.

          Hard to believe that after all these years they're still duking it out for major titles. Even Serena Williams' coach understands what a treat this is.

          ESPN analyst Chris Evert was stoked too.

          It was a smokin' day with temperatures in the high 80s -- and presumably a lot hotter on the court.

          Nadal knew he couldn't pick on Federer's backhand the way he has in the past, so he tried to mix things up.

          But it was Fed who broke first, a good sign for the Swiss.

          In the second, Federer really started ripping the ball.

          And then, just like that, it was over. Federer won his third title of the season and fourth straight match against Nadal.

