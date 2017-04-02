MIAMI -- Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, Chapter 37, didn't need words to explain the anticipation or the vibe heading into their latest clash.
After all, it's Federer and Nadal.
On Sunday, they met in the final of the Miami Open -- one of the biggest events of the season -- for the first time since 2005.
Here's how the match went down between these two icons.
Hard to believe that after all these years they're still duking it out for major titles. Even Serena Williams' coach understands what a treat this is.
We are so spoiled to witness another Roger Vs Rafa ! Spoiled and happy.
— PatrickMOURATOGLOU (@pmouratoglou) April 2, 2017
ESPN analyst Chris Evert was stoked too.
Miami... @MiamiOpen spectating as a fan of these two... And loving it...#luckyme pic.twitter.com/e7vrl7Rj25
— Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) April 2, 2017
It was a smokin' day with temperatures in the high 80s -- and presumably a lot hotter on the court.
Staying hydrated. Hope you are too. Looks like it might be a long one today.
FEDERER 4
NADAL 3 pic.twitter.com/CQlzO6vxC6
— Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) April 2, 2017
Nadal knew he couldn't pick on Federer's backhand the way he has in the past, so he tried to mix things up.
Great tactical changes from Rafa today. Mixing serve and going much more into the Federer Fh to soften up the backhand.
— Greg Rusedski (@GregRusedski1) April 2, 2017
But it was Fed who broke first, a good sign for the Swiss.
.@rogerfederer wins 19 of 22 1st serve pts.,takes opening set 6-3 vs #Nadal @MiamiOpen.In 11 of previous 13 wins vs Rafa, Roger won 1st set.
— ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) April 2, 2017
In the second, Federer really started ripping the ball.
I don't know what Roger did in his time off, But that backhand is absolute weapon now. Stepping in on Rafa serve just beautiful
— victoria azarenka (@vika7) April 2, 2017
And then, just like that, it was over. Federer won his third title of the season and fourth straight match against Nadal.
Sunshine double complete! 😎@rogerfederer wins third @MiamiOpen title!#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/ajJcDhESr4
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 2, 2017
Titles at Grand Slams/Masters/World Tour Finals
2/9/1 Roger Federer since turning 30
0/0/0 All men born 1989 or later, combined careers.
— Carl Bialik (@CarlBialik) April 2, 2017
The new, improved @rogerfederer ..It's much more than physical...It's mental, too. The way he handles break points, game points...#morealert
— Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) April 2, 2017
And @rogerfederer with the sunshine double!!! Congrats!!! #GOAT 👏🏼
— Monica Puig (@MonicaAce93) April 2, 2017
Amazing start to the year by Roger Federer. Rafa is right there with him but it's all about RF at the moment. Stunning hardcourt swing. 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/vC2FqpExqV
— Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) April 2, 2017
Glad the fans at @MiamiOpen could be rewarded with such a great final today. Well done @rogerfederer on your amazing run so far this year! 🙌
— Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) April 2, 2017
At this stage, if he played Quidditch, he would probably win #fed @MiamiOpen
— Marina Erakovic (@ErakovicMarina) April 2, 2017
Fed is just too good. Can he still keep getting better?!?! So happy for him. The ultimate GOAT #RF
— Melanie Oudin (@melanie_oudin) April 2, 2017
Just unstoppable & playing some brilliant tennis,Beautiful to watch.Congrats Roger & his entire team @rogerfederer #FedererNadal #Miami2017
— Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) April 2, 2017
.@rogerfederer has won so many titles and he still gets excited as if it's his first one. Love it. #MiamiOpen
— Amer Delic (@AmerDelic) April 2, 2017
Cant find the right word to express the level Roger Federer has at the moment. Congrats to him and his team #MiamiOpen
— Magnus Norman (@normansweden) April 2, 2017