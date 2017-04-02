Roger Federer celebrates his third title of 2017 after defeating Rafael Nadal 6-3,6-4 in the Miami Open final. (3:25)

MIAMI -- Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, Chapter 37, didn't need words to explain the anticipation or the vibe heading into their latest clash.

After all, it's Federer and Nadal.

On Sunday, they met in the final of the Miami Open -- one of the biggest events of the season -- for the first time since 2005.

Here's how the match went down between these two icons.

Hard to believe that after all these years they're still duking it out for major titles. Even Serena Williams' coach understands what a treat this is.

We are so spoiled to witness another Roger Vs Rafa ! Spoiled and happy. — PatrickMOURATOGLOU (@pmouratoglou) April 2, 2017

ESPN analyst Chris Evert was stoked too.

It was a smokin' day with temperatures in the high 80s -- and presumably a lot hotter on the court.

Staying hydrated. Hope you are too. Looks like it might be a long one today.



FEDERER 4

NADAL 3 pic.twitter.com/CQlzO6vxC6 — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) April 2, 2017

Nadal knew he couldn't pick on Federer's backhand the way he has in the past, so he tried to mix things up.

Great tactical changes from Rafa today. Mixing serve and going much more into the Federer Fh to soften up the backhand. — Greg Rusedski (@GregRusedski1) April 2, 2017

But it was Fed who broke first, a good sign for the Swiss.

.@rogerfederer wins 19 of 22 1st serve pts.,takes opening set 6-3 vs #Nadal @MiamiOpen.In 11 of previous 13 wins vs Rafa, Roger won 1st set. — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) April 2, 2017

In the second, Federer really started ripping the ball.

I don't know what Roger did in his time off, But that backhand is absolute weapon now. Stepping in on Rafa serve just beautiful — victoria azarenka (@vika7) April 2, 2017

And then, just like that, it was over. Federer won his third title of the season and fourth straight match against Nadal.

Titles at Grand Slams/Masters/World Tour Finals

2/9/1 Roger Federer since turning 30

0/0/0 All men born 1989 or later, combined careers. — Carl Bialik (@CarlBialik) April 2, 2017

The new, improved @rogerfederer ..It's much more than physical...It's mental, too. The way he handles break points, game points...#morealert — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) April 2, 2017

Amazing start to the year by Roger Federer. Rafa is right there with him but it's all about RF at the moment. Stunning hardcourt swing. 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/vC2FqpExqV — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) April 2, 2017

Glad the fans at @MiamiOpen could be rewarded with such a great final today. Well done @rogerfederer on your amazing run so far this year! 🙌 — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) April 2, 2017

At this stage, if he played Quidditch, he would probably win #fed @MiamiOpen — Marina Erakovic (@ErakovicMarina) April 2, 2017

Fed is just too good. Can he still keep getting better?!?! So happy for him. The ultimate GOAT #RF — Melanie Oudin (@melanie_oudin) April 2, 2017

Just unstoppable & playing some brilliant tennis,Beautiful to watch.Congrats Roger & his entire team @rogerfederer #FedererNadal #Miami2017 — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) April 2, 2017

.@rogerfederer has won so many titles and he still gets excited as if it's his first one. Love it. #MiamiOpen — Amer Delic (@AmerDelic) April 2, 2017