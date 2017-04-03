British No. 1 Johanna Konta talks about her victory at the 2017 Miami Open and the thrill of breaking into the top 10 of the WTA rankings. (1:56)

Britain's No. 1 Johanna Konta has withdrawn from this week's Volvo Car Open in Charleston with a shoulder injury.

On Saturday Konta won the biggest title of her career, beating Caroline Wozniacki in the final of the Miami Open, to move up from 11 to seven in the WTA world rankings.

But the 25-year-old will not be fit to take part in South Carolina this week, citing a "slight shoulder injury and sickness".

Konta has expressed her regret at missing the tournament.

In a post quoted on WTA's media outlets, she said: "I'm very sorry to have to withdraw from Charleston. This is a great tournament, and I was really looking forward to taking part.

"I was battling a slight shoulder injury and sickness during Miami, which has taken hold since the end of the tournament."

Sydney-born Konta has risen up the world rankings from a lowly 146 less than two years ago.

Yet after her dramatic progress in recent months, she is targeting Grand Slam titles and even a world No. 1 ranking.

Last October, she became only the fourth British woman ever to reach the top 10.