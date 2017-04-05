W2W4: U.S.-Australia highlight uber-competitive Davis Cup weekend

One of the season's great tennis weekends is nearly upon us: the Davis Cup quarterfinals, which will take place beginning Friday.

For Serbia, Novak Djokovic returns from an elbow injury that forced him to miss the Miami Open, but Spain will be without Rafael Nadal. The most heated rivalry in Davis Cup history -- the 47th meeting of Australia versus the United States -- gets underway in Brisbane. France meets Great Britain (again minus Andy Murray) and Belgium and David Goffin will be tested by Italy.

Here's what we'll be watching for:

Australia versus United States, Patrick Rafter Arena, Brisbane, Australia

Nick Kyrgios and Australia will be up against a hard-hitting and determined U.S. team when they meet in the Davis Cup quarterfinals. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Top players: Australia -- Nick Kyrgios (No. 16), Jordan Thompson (79), Sam Groth (198). United States -- Jack Sock (15), John Isner (23), Sam Querrey (25), Steve Johnson (29).

Storylines: These are the two most-decorated Davis Cup teams, and they meet for the second consecutive year. Last year, the U.S. (with a 26-20 head-to-head advantage) won in Melbourne, but Australia is led by Kyrgios, following his sensational triple-tiebreaker semifinals showdown with eventual champion Roger Federer in Miami. The Americans and Captain Jim Courier are deep, with four top-30 singles players after the retirement of the Bryan Brothers.

Of note: The U.S. is looking for its first appearance in the semifinals since 2012.

Serbia versus Spain, Aleksandar Nikolic Arena, Belgrade, Serbia

Novak Djokovic will return to the court for Davis Cup after pulling out of the Miami Open with an injury. EPA/JOSE MENDEZ

Top players: Serbia -- Novak Djokovic (2), Viktor Troicki (39), Dusan Lajovic (84). Spain -- Pablo Carreno Busta (19), Albert Ramos-Vinolas (24), Marcel Granollers (45).

Storylines: These two teams have met only once before, but that was eight years ago when Djokovic was a very different player. Nadal and David Ferrer both beat Djokovic in singles in 2009. Now, Djokovic is the overwhelming favorite over Busta and Ramos-Vinolas. Serbia seeks its first semifinals berth in five years.

Of note: Aside from Nadal, also missing in action will be Spain's No. 2 player, Roberto Bautista Agut, who has been nursing an abdominal muscle injury.

Belgium versus Italy, Spiroudome de Charleroi, Charleroi, Belgium

Fabio Fognini is coming off his best performance of his season, where he made the Miami Open semifinals. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Top players: Belgium -- David Goffin (14), Steve Darcis (53). Italy -- Fabio Fognini (28), Paolo Lorenzi (38), Andreas Seppi (76).

Storylines: Both teams had marvelous first-round results.

Can Darcis possibly recapture the magic that carried Belgium to a first-round victory against Germany? Darcis stunned Philipp Kohlschreiber, then Alexander Zverev in singles. For Italy, Fognini trailed Argentina's Guido Pella two sets to love in the final match before coming back to win in 4 hours, 17 minutes. Fognini is coming off a terrific semifinals run in Miami.

Of note: Italy holds a 5-3 head-to-head edge, but the two sides haven't met since 2000, when Belgium won 4-1 in Venice.

France versus Great Britain, Kindarena, Rouen, France

Despite France missing a trio of its top stars, talented Lucas Pouille hopes to lead his country to the Davis Cup semifinals. Anthony Devlin/PA Wire/Press Association Images

Top players: France -- Lucas Pouille (17), Gilles Simon (30), Nicolas Mahut (46). Great Britain -- Daniel Evans (44), Kyle Edmund (47).

Storylines: With Murray missing, the pressure falls to Evans and Edmund to rally the 2015 Davis Cup champions. The choice of surface -- indoor clay -- will benefit the home French side that brings some impressive talent despite the absence of veterans Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gael Monfils and Richard Gasquet.

Of note: The 2015 matchup went to Great Britain 3-1 at home on grass.