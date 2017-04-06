Great Britain are hoping Tim Henman will prove to be their secret weapon in this weekend's Davis Cup quarterfinal against France in Rouen.

Henman has been offering advice to Dan Evans, Britain's No.1, in the absence of Andy Murray, as he attempts to find his feet on clay.

Evans avoided the surface altogether during his stellar rise up the rankings last year and his only tour-level win on clay came in a Davis Cup dead rubber in Croatia in 2013.

Evans' game, with his single-handed backhand and preference for slice, is more suited to grass and other fast surfaces than slow, heavy clay.

The same was true of Henman, but he produced the most remarkable result of his career by reaching the French Open semi-finals in 2004 aged 29.

Great Britain captain Leon Smith said: "We've had some really good conversations with Henners. We have watched some footage because I know that Evo can relate to the way that Henners played a lot and respects him a huge amount.

"And Henners gave some really good insight to the mindset and the strategies needed when you have that sort of game.

"Evo is doing very, very well and one of the main reasons is that he plays a bit differently. That's really important, to have that asset on any surface. Clay is no different."

Evans has broken into the world's top 50 this year on the back of a first ATP Tour final in Sydney and a run to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

He said: "It's been good fun. The coaching staff have been helping me to keep playing the way I play on the hard court. I am just trying to be aggressive still and not fall into the trap of being too defensive.

"I have got to keep going forwards like I normally do and, hopefully, that is how I will play at the weekend."

Naomi Broady is out of the Abierto Monterrey.

Meanwhile, Naomi Broady lost to Timea Babos in the second round of the Abierto Monterrey.

Broady could do little to challenge the Hungarian 23-year-old, who wrapped up a straightforward 6-3, 6-2 victory in a little over an hour.

Broady had beaten Babos the last time they met, at Wimbledon in 2014, but Babos lived up to her billing as fifth seed with a dominant performance.